amount-spellout.1000 Salvadoran colóns to British pounds sterling

Convert SVC to GBP at the real exchange rate

1000 svc
89.77 gbp

1.00000 SVC = 0.08977 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.1038591.85681.620450.866911.4573620.26911.74674
1 USD0.9059183.21491.4680.7854841.3202518.36221.5824
1 INR0.01088650.012017110.0176410.009439230.01586550.220660.0190159
1 AUD0.6171130.681256.68610.5350720.89935412.50831.07793

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colóns

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / British Pound Sterling
1 SVC0.08977 GBP
5 SVC0.44885 GBP
10 SVC0.89770 GBP
20 SVC1.79539 GBP
50 SVC4.48848 GBP
100 SVC8.97696 GBP
250 SVC22.44240 GBP
500 SVC44.88480 GBP
1000 SVC89.76960 GBP
2000 SVC179.53920 GBP
5000 SVC448.84800 GBP
10000 SVC897.69600 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Salvadoran Colón
1 GBP11.13960 SVC
5 GBP55.69800 SVC
10 GBP111.39600 SVC
20 GBP222.79200 SVC
50 GBP556.98000 SVC
100 GBP1113.96000 SVC
250 GBP2784.90000 SVC
500 GBP5569.80000 SVC
1000 GBP11139.60000 SVC
2000 GBP22279.20000 SVC
5000 GBP55698.00000 SVC
10000 GBP111396.00000 SVC