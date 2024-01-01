1 Salvadoran colón to Canadian dollars

Convert SVC to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 svc
0,15 cad

1.00000 SVC = 0.15135 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:59
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.85631.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.941.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.21451.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088660.009439270.012017110.01591430.01764110.01011120.203956

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Canadian Dollar
1 SVC0.15135 CAD
5 SVC0.75675 CAD
10 SVC1.51349 CAD
20 SVC3.02698 CAD
50 SVC7.56745 CAD
100 SVC15.13490 CAD
250 SVC37.83725 CAD
500 SVC75.67450 CAD
1000 SVC151.34900 CAD
2000 SVC302.69800 CAD
5000 SVC756.74500 CAD
10000 SVC1513.49000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Salvadoran Colón
1 CAD6.60726 SVC
5 CAD33.03630 SVC
10 CAD66.07260 SVC
20 CAD132.14520 SVC
50 CAD330.36300 SVC
100 CAD660.72600 SVC
250 CAD1651.81500 SVC
500 CAD3303.63000 SVC
1000 CAD6607.26000 SVC
2000 CAD13214.52000 SVC
5000 CAD33036.30000 SVC
10000 CAD66072.60000 SVC