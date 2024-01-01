1 Surinamese dollar to Samoan talas

Convert SRD to WST at the real exchange rate

1 srd
0.07 wst

1.00000 SRD = 0.07269 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.91231.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731106.0051.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.26521.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01087990.009433520.012009810.01590460.01763040.01010510.203832

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollar

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 SRD0.07269 WST
5 SRD0.36347 WST
10 SRD0.72695 WST
20 SRD1.45390 WST
50 SRD3.63475 WST
100 SRD7.26950 WST
250 SRD18.17375 WST
500 SRD36.34750 WST
1000 SRD72.69500 WST
2000 SRD145.39000 WST
5000 SRD363.47500 WST
10000 SRD726.95000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Surinamese Dollar
1 WST13.75610 SRD
5 WST68.78050 SRD
10 WST137.56100 SRD
20 WST275.12200 SRD
50 WST687.80500 SRD
100 WST1375.61000 SRD
250 WST3439.02500 SRD
500 WST6878.05000 SRD
1000 WST13756.10000 SRD
2000 WST27512.20000 SRD
5000 WST68780.50000 SRD
10000 WST137561.00000 SRD