2000 Surinamese dollars to US dollars

Convert SRD to USD at the real exchange rate

2000 srd
54.16 usd

1.00000 SRD = 0.02708 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.320250.90591.4681.32430.78548483.288218.3622
1 SGD0.75743210.6861731.111911.003070.59495163.085213.9081
1 EUR1.103851.4573611.620451.461830.8669191.937720.2691
1 AUD0.68120.8993540.61711310.9021130.53507256.735912.5083

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollars

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / US Dollar
1 SRD0.02708 USD
5 SRD0.13541 USD
10 SRD0.27082 USD
20 SRD0.54165 USD
50 SRD1.35413 USD
100 SRD2.70825 USD
250 SRD6.77062 USD
500 SRD13.54125 USD
1000 SRD27.08250 USD
2000 SRD54.16500 USD
5000 SRD135.41250 USD
10000 SRD270.82500 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 USD36.92420 SRD
5 USD184.62100 SRD
10 USD369.24200 SRD
20 USD738.48400 SRD
50 USD1846.21000 SRD
100 USD3692.42000 SRD
250 USD9231.05000 SRD
500 USD18462.10000 SRD
1000 USD36924.20000 SRD
2000 USD73848.40000 SRD
5000 USD184621.00000 SRD
10000 USD369242.00000 SRD