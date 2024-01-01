1 Surinamese dollar to Romanian leus

Convert SRD to RON at the real exchange rate

1 srd
0.12 ron

1.00000 SRD = 0.12200 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.88751.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9761.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.24271.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088290.009436070.012013110.01590890.01763520.01010780.203887

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollar

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 SRD0.12200 RON
5 SRD0.61000 RON
10 SRD1.22000 RON
20 SRD2.44000 RON
50 SRD6.10000 RON
100 SRD12.20000 RON
250 SRD30.50000 RON
500 SRD61.00000 RON
1000 SRD122.00000 RON
2000 SRD244.00000 RON
5000 SRD610.00000 RON
10000 SRD1220.00000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Surinamese Dollar
1 RON8.19669 SRD
5 RON40.98345 SRD
10 RON81.96690 SRD
20 RON163.93380 SRD
50 RON409.83450 SRD
100 RON819.66900 SRD
250 RON2049.17250 SRD
500 RON4098.34500 SRD
1000 RON8196.69000 SRD
2000 RON16393.38000 SRD
5000 RON40983.45000 SRD
10000 RON81966.90000 SRD