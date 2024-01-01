amount-spellout.10000 Surinamese dollars to Nigerian nairas

Convert SRD to NGN at the real exchange rate

10000 srd
242805 ngn

1.00000 SRD = 24.28050 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.92071.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731106.0151.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.27281.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01087890.009432660.012008710.01590320.01762880.01010410.203813

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollars

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 SRD24.28050 NGN
5 SRD121.40250 NGN
10 SRD242.80500 NGN
20 SRD485.61000 NGN
50 SRD1214.02500 NGN
100 SRD2428.05000 NGN
250 SRD6070.12500 NGN
500 SRD12140.25000 NGN
1000 SRD24280.50000 NGN
2000 SRD48561.00000 NGN
5000 SRD121402.50000 NGN
10000 SRD242805.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Surinamese Dollar
1 NGN0.04119 SRD
5 NGN0.20593 SRD
10 NGN0.41185 SRD
20 NGN0.82371 SRD
50 NGN2.05927 SRD
100 NGN4.11854 SRD
250 NGN10.29635 SRD
500 NGN20.59270 SRD
1000 NGN41.18540 SRD
2000 NGN82.37080 SRD
5000 NGN205.92700 SRD
10000 NGN411.85400 SRD