2000 srd
113770.40 mmk

1.00000 SRD = 56.88520 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.320250.90591.4681.32430.78548483.233518.3622
1 SGD0.75743210.6861731.111911.003070.59495163.043713.9081
1 EUR1.103851.4573611.620451.461830.8669191.877320.2691
1 AUD0.68120.8993540.61711310.9021130.53507256.698712.5083

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 SRD56.88520 MMK
5 SRD284.42600 MMK
10 SRD568.85200 MMK
20 SRD1137.70400 MMK
50 SRD2844.26000 MMK
100 SRD5688.52000 MMK
250 SRD14221.30000 MMK
500 SRD28442.60000 MMK
1000 SRD56885.20000 MMK
2000 SRD113770.40000 MMK
5000 SRD284426.00000 MMK
10000 SRD568852.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Surinamese Dollar
1 MMK0.01758 SRD
5 MMK0.08790 SRD
10 MMK0.17579 SRD
20 MMK0.35159 SRD
50 MMK0.87896 SRD
100 MMK1.75793 SRD
250 MMK4.39482 SRD
500 MMK8.78965 SRD
1000 MMK17.57930 SRD
2000 MMK35.15860 SRD
5000 MMK87.89650 SRD
10000 MMK175.79300 SRD