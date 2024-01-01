1 Surinamese dollar to Bulgarian levs

Convert SRD to BGN at the real exchange rate

1 srd
0.05 bgn

1.00000 SRD = 0.04799 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.8791.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9661.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.2351.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088390.009436950.012014210.01591040.01763680.01010870.203906

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 SRD0.04799 BGN
5 SRD0.23995 BGN
10 SRD0.47990 BGN
20 SRD0.95980 BGN
50 SRD2.39951 BGN
100 SRD4.79902 BGN
250 SRD11.99755 BGN
500 SRD23.99510 BGN
1000 SRD47.99020 BGN
2000 SRD95.98040 BGN
5000 SRD239.95100 BGN
10000 SRD479.90200 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Surinamese Dollar
1 BGN20.83760 SRD
5 BGN104.18800 SRD
10 BGN208.37600 SRD
20 BGN416.75200 SRD
50 BGN1041.88000 SRD
100 BGN2083.76000 SRD
250 BGN5209.40000 SRD
500 BGN10418.80000 SRD
1000 BGN20837.60000 SRD
2000 BGN41675.20000 SRD
5000 BGN104188.00000 SRD
10000 BGN208376.00000 SRD