5 Sierra Leonean leones to Nigerian nairas

Convert SLL to NGN at the real exchange rate

5 sll
0,20 ngn

1.00000 SLL = 0.03921 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:57
How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Nigerian Naira
1 SLL0.03921 NGN
5 SLL0.19604 NGN
10 SLL0.39207 NGN
20 SLL0.78414 NGN
50 SLL1.96036 NGN
100 SLL3.92071 NGN
250 SLL9.80178 NGN
500 SLL19.60355 NGN
1000 SLL39.20710 NGN
2000 SLL78.41420 NGN
5000 SLL196.03550 NGN
10000 SLL392.07100 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 NGN25.50560 SLL
5 NGN127.52800 SLL
10 NGN255.05600 SLL
20 NGN510.11200 SLL
50 NGN1275.28000 SLL
100 NGN2550.56000 SLL
250 NGN6376.40000 SLL
500 NGN12752.80000 SLL
1000 NGN25505.60000 SLL
2000 NGN51011.20000 SLL
5000 NGN127528.00000 SLL
10000 NGN255056.00000 SLL