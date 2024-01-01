100 Sierra Leonean leones to Danish kroner

Convert SLL to DKK at the real exchange rate

100 sll
0.03 dkk

1.00000 SLL = 0.00030 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADEURINRZARAUDGBP
1 USD11.320251.32430.905983.276918.36221.4680.785484
1 SGD0.75743211.003070.68617363.076613.90811.111910.594951
1 CAD0.7551160.99694210.68407562.883713.86561.108510.593132
1 EUR1.103851.457361.46183191.925220.26911.620450.86691

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sierra Leonean leones

SLL to USD

SLL to SGD

SLL to CAD

SLL to EUR

SLL to INR

SLL to ZAR

SLL to AUD

SLL to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Danish Krone
1 SLL0.00030 DKK
5 SLL0.00148 DKK
10 SLL0.00296 DKK
20 SLL0.00592 DKK
50 SLL0.01480 DKK
100 SLL0.02960 DKK
250 SLL0.07400 DKK
500 SLL0.14800 DKK
1000 SLL0.29600 DKK
2000 SLL0.59200 DKK
5000 SLL1.48001 DKK
10000 SLL2.96002 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 DKK3378.35000 SLL
5 DKK16891.75000 SLL
10 DKK33783.50000 SLL
20 DKK67567.00000 SLL
50 DKK168917.50000 SLL
100 DKK337835.00000 SLL
250 DKK844587.50000 SLL
500 DKK1689175.00000 SLL
1000 DKK3378350.00000 SLL
2000 DKK6756700.00000 SLL
5000 DKK16891750.00000 SLL
10000 DKK33783500.00000 SLL