20 sll
0,07 btn

1.00000 SLL = 0.00365 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:07
How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SLL0.00365 BTN
5 SLL0.01824 BTN
10 SLL0.03647 BTN
20 SLL0.07294 BTN
50 SLL0.18235 BTN
100 SLL0.36471 BTN
250 SLL0.91176 BTN
500 SLL1.82353 BTN
1000 SLL3.64705 BTN
2000 SLL7.29410 BTN
5000 SLL18.23525 BTN
10000 SLL36.47050 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 BTN274.19400 SLL
5 BTN1370.97000 SLL
10 BTN2741.94000 SLL
20 BTN5483.88000 SLL
50 BTN13709.70000 SLL
100 BTN27419.40000 SLL
250 BTN68548.50000 SLL
500 BTN137097.00000 SLL
1000 BTN274194.00000 SLL
2000 BTN548388.00000 SLL
5000 BTN1370970.00000 SLL
10000 BTN2741940.00000 SLL