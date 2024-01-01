amount-spellout.1000 Saint Helena pounds to South African rand

Convert SHP to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1.000 shp
23.376,90 zar

1.00000 SHP = 23.37690 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.8431.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9251.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.20241.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088810.009440640.012018910.01591660.01764370.01011270.203986

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / South African Rand
1 SHP23.37690 ZAR
5 SHP116.88450 ZAR
10 SHP233.76900 ZAR
20 SHP467.53800 ZAR
50 SHP1168.84500 ZAR
100 SHP2337.69000 ZAR
250 SHP5844.22500 ZAR
500 SHP11688.45000 ZAR
1000 SHP23376.90000 ZAR
2000 SHP46753.80000 ZAR
5000 SHP116884.50000 ZAR
10000 SHP233769.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Saint Helena Pound
1 ZAR0.04278 SHP
5 ZAR0.21389 SHP
10 ZAR0.42777 SHP
20 ZAR0.85554 SHP
50 ZAR2.13886 SHP
100 ZAR4.27772 SHP
250 ZAR10.69430 SHP
500 ZAR21.38860 SHP
1000 ZAR42.77720 SHP
2000 ZAR85.55440 SHP
5000 ZAR213.88600 SHP
10000 ZAR427.77200 SHP