amount-spellout.10000 Saint Helena pounds to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert SHP to XOF at the real exchange rate

10000 shp
7565330 xof

1.00000 SHP = 756.53300 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.87741.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9651.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.23361.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088410.009437110.012014410.01591060.01763710.01010890.203909

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SHP756.53300 XOF
5 SHP3782.66500 XOF
10 SHP7565.33000 XOF
20 SHP15130.66000 XOF
50 SHP37826.65000 XOF
100 SHP75653.30000 XOF
250 SHP189133.25000 XOF
500 SHP378266.50000 XOF
1000 SHP756533.00000 XOF
2000 SHP1513066.00000 XOF
5000 SHP3782665.00000 XOF
10000 SHP7565330.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Saint Helena Pound
1 XOF0.00132 SHP
5 XOF0.00661 SHP
10 XOF0.01322 SHP
20 XOF0.02644 SHP
50 XOF0.06609 SHP
100 XOF0.13218 SHP
250 XOF0.33045 SHP
500 XOF0.66091 SHP
1000 XOF1.32182 SHP
2000 XOF2.64364 SHP
5000 XOF6.60910 SHP
10000 XOF13.21820 SHP