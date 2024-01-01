1 Saint Helena pound to Surinamese dollars

Convert SHP to SRD at the real exchange rate

1 shp
47.01 srd

1.00000 SHP = 47.00820 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.85891.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9431.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.21681.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088630.009439010.012016810.01591390.01764060.01011090.20395

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pound

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Surinamese Dollar
1 SHP47.00820 SRD
5 SHP235.04100 SRD
10 SHP470.08200 SRD
20 SHP940.16400 SRD
50 SHP2350.41000 SRD
100 SHP4700.82000 SRD
250 SHP11752.05000 SRD
500 SHP23504.10000 SRD
1000 SHP47008.20000 SRD
2000 SHP94016.40000 SRD
5000 SHP235041.00000 SRD
10000 SHP470082.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 SRD0.02127 SHP
5 SRD0.10636 SHP
10 SRD0.21273 SHP
20 SRD0.42546 SHP
50 SRD1.06364 SHP
100 SRD2.12729 SHP
250 SRD5.31822 SHP
500 SRD10.63645 SHP
1000 SRD21.27290 SHP
2000 SRD42.54580 SHP
5000 SRD106.36450 SHP
10000 SRD212.72900 SHP