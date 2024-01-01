amount-spellout.1000 Saint Helena pounds to Lesotho lotis

Convert SHP to LSL at the real exchange rate

1000 shp
23376.90 lsl

1.00000 SHP = 23.37690 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7854840.90591.4681.3202518.36221.32431.5824
1 GBP1.273111.153521.868911.6808123.37691.685972.01456
1 EUR1.103850.8669111.620451.4573620.26911.461831.74674
1 AUD0.68120.5350720.61711310.89935412.50830.9021131.07793

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Lesotho Loti
1 SHP23.37690 LSL
5 SHP116.88450 LSL
10 SHP233.76900 LSL
20 SHP467.53800 LSL
50 SHP1168.84500 LSL
100 SHP2337.69000 LSL
250 SHP5844.22500 LSL
500 SHP11688.45000 LSL
1000 SHP23376.90000 LSL
2000 SHP46753.80000 LSL
5000 SHP116884.50000 LSL
10000 SHP233769.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Saint Helena Pound
1 LSL0.04278 SHP
5 LSL0.21389 SHP
10 LSL0.42777 SHP
20 LSL0.85554 SHP
50 LSL2.13886 SHP
100 LSL4.27772 SHP
250 LSL10.69430 SHP
500 LSL21.38860 SHP
1000 LSL42.77720 SHP
2000 LSL85.55440 SHP
5000 LSL213.88600 SHP
10000 LSL427.77200 SHP