1 Saint Helena pound to Haitian gourdes

Convert SHP to HTG at the real exchange rate

1 shp
167,01 htg

1.00000 SHP = 167.01200 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7854840.90591.4681.3202518.36221.32431.5824
1 GBP1.273111.153521.868911.6808123.37691.685972.01456
1 EUR1.103850.8669111.620451.4573620.26911.461831.74674
1 AUD0.68120.5350720.61711310.89935412.50830.9021131.07793

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pound

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Haitian Gourde
1 SHP167.01200 HTG
5 SHP835.06000 HTG
10 SHP1670.12000 HTG
20 SHP3340.24000 HTG
50 SHP8350.60000 HTG
100 SHP16701.20000 HTG
250 SHP41753.00000 HTG
500 SHP83506.00000 HTG
1000 SHP167012.00000 HTG
2000 SHP334024.00000 HTG
5000 SHP835060.00000 HTG
10000 SHP1670120.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Saint Helena Pound
1 HTG0.00599 SHP
5 HTG0.02994 SHP
10 HTG0.05988 SHP
20 HTG0.11975 SHP
50 HTG0.29938 SHP
100 HTG0.59876 SHP
250 HTG1.49690 SHP
500 HTG2.99381 SHP
1000 HTG5.98761 SHP
2000 HTG11.97522 SHP
5000 HTG29.93805 SHP
10000 HTG59.87610 SHP