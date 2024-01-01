500 Singapore dollars to East Caribbean dollars

Convert SGD to XCD at the real exchange rate

500 sgd
1.022,54 xcd

1.00000 SGD = 2.04507 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.85691.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9411.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.2151.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088650.009439210.012017110.01591420.0176410.01011120.203955

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 SGD2.04507 XCD
5 SGD10.22535 XCD
10 SGD20.45070 XCD
20 SGD40.90140 XCD
50 SGD102.25350 XCD
100 SGD204.50700 XCD
250 SGD511.26750 XCD
500 SGD1022.53500 XCD
1000 SGD2045.07000 XCD
2000 SGD4090.14000 XCD
5000 SGD10225.35000 XCD
10000 SGD20450.70000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 XCD0.48898 SGD
5 XCD2.44490 SGD
10 XCD4.88981 SGD
20 XCD9.77962 SGD
50 XCD24.44905 SGD
100 XCD48.89810 SGD
250 XCD122.24525 SGD
500 XCD244.49050 SGD
1000 XCD488.98100 SGD
2000 XCD977.96200 SGD
5000 XCD2444.90500 SGD
10000 XCD4889.81000 SGD