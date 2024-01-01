20 Singapore dollars to Seychellois rupees

Convert SGD to SCR at the real exchange rate

20 sgd
204.18 scr

1.00000 SGD = 10.20890 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:12
How to convert Singapore dollars to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 SGD10.20890 SCR
5 SGD51.04450 SCR
10 SGD102.08900 SCR
20 SGD204.17800 SCR
50 SGD510.44500 SCR
100 SGD1020.89000 SCR
250 SGD2552.22500 SCR
500 SGD5104.45000 SCR
1000 SGD10208.90000 SCR
2000 SGD20417.80000 SCR
5000 SGD51044.50000 SCR
10000 SGD102089.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Singapore Dollar
1 SCR0.09795 SGD
5 SCR0.48977 SGD
10 SCR0.97954 SGD
20 SCR1.95907 SGD
50 SCR4.89769 SGD
100 SCR9.79537 SGD
250 SCR24.48842 SGD
500 SCR48.97685 SGD
1000 SCR97.95370 SGD
2000 SCR195.90740 SGD
5000 SCR489.76850 SGD
10000 SCR979.53700 SGD