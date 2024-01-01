amount-spellout.1000 Singapore dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert SGD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1000 sgd
2805.72 pen

1.00000 SGD = 2.80572 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.82961.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.911.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.19031.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088970.009442020.012020610.01591890.01764630.01011420.204015

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SGD2.80572 PEN
5 SGD14.02860 PEN
10 SGD28.05720 PEN
20 SGD56.11440 PEN
50 SGD140.28600 PEN
100 SGD280.57200 PEN
250 SGD701.43000 PEN
500 SGD1402.86000 PEN
1000 SGD2805.72000 PEN
2000 SGD5611.44000 PEN
5000 SGD14028.60000 PEN
10000 SGD28057.20000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Singapore Dollar
1 PEN0.35641 SGD
5 PEN1.78207 SGD
10 PEN3.56415 SGD
20 PEN7.12830 SGD
50 PEN17.82075 SGD
100 PEN35.64150 SGD
250 PEN89.10375 SGD
500 PEN178.20750 SGD
1000 PEN356.41500 SGD
2000 PEN712.83000 SGD
5000 PEN1782.07500 SGD
10000 PEN3564.15000 SGD