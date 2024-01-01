5000 Singapore dollars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert SGD to MYR

5.000 sgd
17.398,20 myr

1.00000 SGD = 3.47964 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.81491.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.8931.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.1771.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01089150.009443530.012022610.01592150.01764910.01011580.204048

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SGD3.47964 MYR
5 SGD17.39820 MYR
10 SGD34.79640 MYR
20 SGD69.59280 MYR
50 SGD173.98200 MYR
100 SGD347.96400 MYR
250 SGD869.91000 MYR
500 SGD1739.82000 MYR
1000 SGD3479.64000 MYR
2000 SGD6959.28000 MYR
5000 SGD17398.20000 MYR
10000 SGD34796.40000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Singapore Dollar
1 MYR0.28739 SGD
5 MYR1.43693 SGD
10 MYR2.87386 SGD
20 MYR5.74772 SGD
50 MYR14.36930 SGD
100 MYR28.73860 SGD
250 MYR71.84650 SGD
500 MYR143.69300 SGD
1000 MYR287.38600 SGD
2000 MYR574.77200 SGD
5000 MYR1436.93000 SGD
10000 MYR2873.86000 SGD