1.00000 SGD = 5.31764 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 SGD5.31764 HRK
5 SGD26.58820 HRK
10 SGD53.17640 HRK
20 SGD106.35280 HRK
50 SGD265.88200 HRK
100 SGD531.76400 HRK
250 SGD1329.41000 HRK
500 SGD2658.82000 HRK
1000 SGD5317.64000 HRK
2000 SGD10635.28000 HRK
5000 SGD26588.20000 HRK
10000 SGD53176.40000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Singapore Dollar
1 HRK0.18805 SGD
5 HRK0.94027 SGD
10 HRK1.88053 SGD
20 HRK3.76106 SGD
50 HRK9.40265 SGD
100 HRK18.80530 SGD
250 HRK47.01325 SGD
500 HRK94.02650 SGD
1000 HRK188.05300 SGD
2000 HRK376.10600 SGD
5000 HRK940.26500 SGD
10000 HRK1880.53000 SGD