20 Singapore dollars to Djiboutian francs

Convert SGD to DJF at the real exchange rate

20 sgd
2694 djf

1.00000 SGD = 134.67800 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1153970.90591.4680.78548483.2127.100054.594
1 IDR0.000064947710.00005883740.00009534310.00005101540.005404430.0004611320.00029837
1 EUR1.103851699611.620450.8669191.85367.837395.07109
1 AUD0.681210488.40.61711310.53507256.6844.836553.12943

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Djiboutian Franc
1 SGD134.67800 DJF
5 SGD673.39000 DJF
10 SGD1346.78000 DJF
20 SGD2693.56000 DJF
50 SGD6733.90000 DJF
100 SGD13467.80000 DJF
250 SGD33669.50000 DJF
500 SGD67339.00000 DJF
1000 SGD134678.00000 DJF
2000 SGD269356.00000 DJF
5000 SGD673390.00000 DJF
10000 SGD1346780.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Singapore Dollar
1 DJF0.00743 SGD
5 DJF0.03713 SGD
10 DJF0.07425 SGD
20 DJF0.14850 SGD
50 DJF0.37126 SGD
100 DJF0.74251 SGD
250 DJF1.85628 SGD
500 DJF3.71257 SGD
1000 DJF7.42514 SGD
2000 DJF14.85028 SGD
5000 DJF37.12570 SGD
10000 DJF74.25140 SGD