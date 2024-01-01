5 Singapore dollars to Bulgarian levs

Convert SGD to BGN at the real exchange rate

5 sgd
6.71 bgn

1.00000 SGD = 1.34217 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.93671.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731106.0331.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.28731.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01087710.009431020.012006610.01590040.01762570.01010240.203778

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 SGD1.34217 BGN
5 SGD6.71085 BGN
10 SGD13.42170 BGN
20 SGD26.84340 BGN
50 SGD67.10850 BGN
100 SGD134.21700 BGN
250 SGD335.54250 BGN
500 SGD671.08500 BGN
1000 SGD1342.17000 BGN
2000 SGD2684.34000 BGN
5000 SGD6710.85000 BGN
10000 SGD13421.70000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Singapore Dollar
1 BGN0.74506 SGD
5 BGN3.72531 SGD
10 BGN7.45062 SGD
20 BGN14.90124 SGD
50 BGN37.25310 SGD
100 BGN74.50620 SGD
250 BGN186.26550 SGD
500 BGN372.53100 SGD
1000 BGN745.06200 SGD
2000 BGN1490.12400 SGD
5000 BGN3725.31000 SGD
10000 BGN7450.62000 SGD