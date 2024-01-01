500 Singapore dollars to Azerbaijani manats

Convert SGD to AZN at the real exchange rate

500 sgd
643.44 azn

1.00000 SGD = 1.28688 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1153970.90591.4680.78548483.30457.100054.594
1 IDR0.000064947710.00005883740.00009534310.00005101540.005410440.0004611320.00029837
1 EUR1.103851699611.620450.8669191.95577.837395.07109
1 AUD0.681210488.40.61711310.53507256.7474.836553.12943

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 SGD1.28688 AZN
5 SGD6.43440 AZN
10 SGD12.86880 AZN
20 SGD25.73760 AZN
50 SGD64.34400 AZN
100 SGD128.68800 AZN
250 SGD321.72000 AZN
500 SGD643.44000 AZN
1000 SGD1286.88000 AZN
2000 SGD2573.76000 AZN
5000 SGD6434.40000 AZN
10000 SGD12868.80000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Singapore Dollar
1 AZN0.77707 SGD
5 AZN3.88537 SGD
10 AZN7.77075 SGD
20 AZN15.54150 SGD
50 AZN38.85375 SGD
100 AZN77.70750 SGD
250 AZN194.26875 SGD
500 AZN388.53750 SGD
1000 AZN777.07500 SGD
2000 AZN1554.15000 SGD
5000 AZN3885.37500 SGD
10000 AZN7770.75000 SGD