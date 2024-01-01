50 Swedish kronor to Ugandan shillings

Convert SEK to UGX at the real exchange rate

50 sek
18733 ugx

1.00000 SEK = 374.65200 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.85821.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9431.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.21621.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088630.009439080.012016910.0159140.01764080.0101110.203952

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Ugandan Shilling
1 SEK374.65200 UGX
5 SEK1873.26000 UGX
10 SEK3746.52000 UGX
20 SEK7493.04000 UGX
50 SEK18732.60000 UGX
100 SEK37465.20000 UGX
250 SEK93663.00000 UGX
500 SEK187326.00000 UGX
1000 SEK374652.00000 UGX
2000 SEK749304.00000 UGX
5000 SEK1873260.00000 UGX
10000 SEK3746520.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Swedish Krona
1 UGX0.00267 SEK
5 UGX0.01335 SEK
10 UGX0.02669 SEK
20 UGX0.05338 SEK
50 UGX0.13346 SEK
100 UGX0.26691 SEK
250 UGX0.66729 SEK
500 UGX1.33457 SEK
1000 UGX2.66914 SEK
2000 UGX5.33828 SEK
5000 UGX13.34570 SEK
10000 UGX26.69140 SEK