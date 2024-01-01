10 Swedish kronor to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert SEK to UAH at the real exchange rate

10 sek
37.31 uah

1.00000 SEK = 3.73150 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:29
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.89131.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9811.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.24621.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088240.009435680.012012610.01590820.01763440.01010740.203878

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SEK3.73150 UAH
5 SEK18.65750 UAH
10 SEK37.31500 UAH
20 SEK74.63000 UAH
50 SEK186.57500 UAH
100 SEK373.15000 UAH
250 SEK932.87500 UAH
500 SEK1865.75000 UAH
1000 SEK3731.50000 UAH
2000 SEK7463.00000 UAH
5000 SEK18657.50000 UAH
10000 SEK37315.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Swedish Krona
1 UAH0.26799 SEK
5 UAH1.33994 SEK
10 UAH2.67988 SEK
20 UAH5.35976 SEK
50 UAH13.39940 SEK
100 UAH26.79880 SEK
250 UAH66.99700 SEK
500 UAH133.99400 SEK
1000 UAH267.98800 SEK
2000 UAH535.97600 SEK
5000 UAH1339.94000 SEK
10000 UAH2679.88000 SEK