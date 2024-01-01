amount-spellout.10000 Swedish kronor to Tunisian dinars

Convert SEK to TND at the real exchange rate

10.000 sek
3.044,080 tnd

1.00000 SEK = 0.30441 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.95721.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731106.0571.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.30591.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01087460.009428920.012003910.01589680.01762180.01010010.203732

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Tunisian Dinar
1 SEK0.30441 TND
5 SEK1.52204 TND
10 SEK3.04408 TND
20 SEK6.08816 TND
50 SEK15.22040 TND
100 SEK30.44080 TND
250 SEK76.10200 TND
500 SEK152.20400 TND
1000 SEK304.40800 TND
2000 SEK608.81600 TND
5000 SEK1522.04000 TND
10000 SEK3044.08000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 TND3.28507 SEK
5 TND16.42535 SEK
10 TND32.85070 SEK
20 TND65.70140 SEK
50 TND164.25350 SEK
100 TND328.50700 SEK
250 TND821.26750 SEK
500 TND1642.53500 SEK
1000 TND3285.07000 SEK
2000 TND6570.14000 SEK
5000 TND16425.35000 SEK
10000 TND32850.70000 SEK