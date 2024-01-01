100 Swedish kronor to Rwandan francs

Convert SEK to RWF at the real exchange rate

100 sek
12.490 rwf

1.00000 SEK = 124.90200 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.90590.7854846.7537110.167783.2441.32433.93605
1 EUR1.1038510.866917.4552511.223991.88891.461834.34295
1 GBP1.27311.1535218.599812.947105.9781.685975.00969
1 DKK0.1480670.1341340.11628211.505512.32570.1960810.582536

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Rwandan Franc
1 SEK124.90200 RWF
5 SEK624.51000 RWF
10 SEK1249.02000 RWF
20 SEK2498.04000 RWF
50 SEK6245.10000 RWF
100 SEK12490.20000 RWF
250 SEK31225.50000 RWF
500 SEK62451.00000 RWF
1000 SEK124902.00000 RWF
2000 SEK249804.00000 RWF
5000 SEK624510.00000 RWF
10000 SEK1249020.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Swedish Krona
1 RWF0.00801 SEK
5 RWF0.04003 SEK
10 RWF0.08006 SEK
20 RWF0.16013 SEK
50 RWF0.40031 SEK
100 RWF0.80063 SEK
250 RWF2.00157 SEK
500 RWF4.00314 SEK
1000 RWF8.00628 SEK
2000 RWF16.01256 SEK
5000 RWF40.03140 SEK
10000 RWF80.06280 SEK