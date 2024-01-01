10 Swedish kronor to Russian rubles

Convert SEK to RUB at the real exchange rate

10 sek
88,68 rub

1.00000 SEK = 8.86772 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.89851.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9891.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.25271.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088160.009434940.012011610.0159070.0176330.01010660.203862

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Russian Ruble
1 SEK8.86772 RUB
5 SEK44.33860 RUB
10 SEK88.67720 RUB
20 SEK177.35440 RUB
50 SEK443.38600 RUB
100 SEK886.77200 RUB
250 SEK2216.93000 RUB
500 SEK4433.86000 RUB
1000 SEK8867.72000 RUB
2000 SEK17735.44000 RUB
5000 SEK44338.60000 RUB
10000 SEK88677.20000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Swedish Krona
1 RUB0.11277 SEK
5 RUB0.56384 SEK
10 RUB1.12769 SEK
20 RUB2.25538 SEK
50 RUB5.63845 SEK
100 RUB11.27690 SEK
250 RUB28.19225 SEK
500 RUB56.38450 SEK
1000 RUB112.76900 SEK
2000 RUB225.53800 SEK
5000 RUB563.84500 SEK
10000 RUB1127.69000 SEK