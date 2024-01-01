250 Swedish kronor to Panamanian balboas

Convert SEK to PAB at the real exchange rate

250 sek
24.80 pab

1.00000 SEK = 0.09920 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8677561.1048291.95641.46361.623940.92973418.7509
1 GBP1.152411.2732105.9711.686661.871441.0714221.6086
1 USD0.9051220.785425183.2321.324741.469870.84152316.9719
1 INR0.01087470.009436550.012014610.01591620.01765990.01011060.203911

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Panamanian Balboa
1 SEK0.09920 PAB
5 SEK0.49599 PAB
10 SEK0.99197 PAB
20 SEK1.98395 PAB
50 SEK4.95987 PAB
100 SEK9.91975 PAB
250 SEK24.79937 PAB
500 SEK49.59875 PAB
1000 SEK99.19750 PAB
2000 SEK198.39500 PAB
5000 SEK495.98750 PAB
10000 SEK991.97500 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Swedish Krona
1 PAB10.08090 SEK
5 PAB50.40450 SEK
10 PAB100.80900 SEK
20 PAB201.61800 SEK
50 PAB504.04500 SEK
100 PAB1008.09000 SEK
250 PAB2520.22500 SEK
500 PAB5040.45000 SEK
1000 PAB10080.90000 SEK
2000 PAB20161.80000 SEK
5000 PAB50404.50000 SEK
10000 PAB100809.00000 SEK