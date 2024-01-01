amount-spellout.1000 Swedish kronor to Mozambican meticals

Convert SEK to MZN at the real exchange rate

1000 sek
6336.98 mzn

1.00000 SEK = 6.33698 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9051560.7854266.7481610.159483.22761.324773.93822
1 EUR1.1047810.8677257.4552511.223991.94821.463584.34295
1 GBP1.273191.1524418.5917212.9349105.9651.686685.00498
1 DKK0.1481880.1341340.11639111.505512.33340.1963150.582536

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mozambican Metical
1 SEK6.33698 MZN
5 SEK31.68490 MZN
10 SEK63.36980 MZN
20 SEK126.73960 MZN
50 SEK316.84900 MZN
100 SEK633.69800 MZN
250 SEK1584.24500 MZN
500 SEK3168.49000 MZN
1000 SEK6336.98000 MZN
2000 SEK12673.96000 MZN
5000 SEK31684.90000 MZN
10000 SEK63369.80000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Swedish Krona
1 MZN0.15780 SEK
5 MZN0.78902 SEK
10 MZN1.57804 SEK
20 MZN3.15608 SEK
50 MZN7.89020 SEK
100 MZN15.78040 SEK
250 MZN39.45100 SEK
500 MZN78.90200 SEK
1000 MZN157.80400 SEK
2000 MZN315.60800 SEK
5000 MZN789.02000 SEK
10000 MZN1578.04000 SEK