1.00000 SEK = 0.45570 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:41
1 EUR10.8677251.1047891.94821.463581.623880.92971918.7533
1 GBP1.1524411.27319105.9651.686681.871421.0714421.612
1 USD0.9051560.785426183.22761.324771.469870.8415416.9747
1 INR0.01087570.009437120.012015310.01591740.01766080.01011130.203955

How to convert Swedish kronor to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SEK0.45570 MYR
5 SEK2.27848 MYR
10 SEK4.55695 MYR
20 SEK9.11390 MYR
50 SEK22.78475 MYR
100 SEK45.56950 MYR
250 SEK113.92375 MYR
500 SEK227.84750 MYR
1000 SEK455.69500 MYR
2000 SEK911.39000 MYR
5000 SEK2278.47500 MYR
10000 SEK4556.95000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Swedish Krona
1 MYR2.19445 SEK
5 MYR10.97225 SEK
10 MYR21.94450 SEK
20 MYR43.88900 SEK
50 MYR109.72250 SEK
100 MYR219.44500 SEK
250 MYR548.61250 SEK
500 MYR1097.22500 SEK
1000 MYR2194.45000 SEK
2000 MYR4388.90000 SEK
5000 MYR10972.25000 SEK
10000 MYR21944.50000 SEK