5 Swedish kronor to Malawian kwachas

Convert SEK to MWK at the real exchange rate

5 sek
833,23 mwk

1.00000 SEK = 166.64500 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8676341.1046691.94351.463411.623380.92961718.7518
1 GBP1.1525611.27319105.9711.686671.871041.0714421.6127
1 USD0.9052550.78543183.23241.324761.469570.84154116.9752
1 INR0.01087620.009436570.012014610.01591640.01765620.01011070.203949

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Malawian Kwacha
1 SEK166.64500 MWK
5 SEK833.22500 MWK
10 SEK1666.45000 MWK
20 SEK3332.90000 MWK
50 SEK8332.25000 MWK
100 SEK16664.50000 MWK
250 SEK41661.25000 MWK
500 SEK83322.50000 MWK
1000 SEK166645.00000 MWK
2000 SEK333290.00000 MWK
5000 SEK833225.00000 MWK
10000 SEK1666450.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Swedish Krona
1 MWK0.00600 SEK
5 MWK0.03000 SEK
10 MWK0.06001 SEK
20 MWK0.12002 SEK
50 MWK0.30004 SEK
100 MWK0.60008 SEK
250 MWK1.50020 SEK
500 MWK3.00039 SEK
1000 MWK6.00079 SEK
2000 MWK12.00158 SEK
5000 MWK30.00395 SEK
10000 MWK60.00790 SEK