1.00000 SEK = 1.50926 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:37
1 EUR10.8677361.104891.99761.463611.623940.92973118.7532
1 GBP1.1524211.2732106.021.68671.871471.0714421.6117
1 USD0.9051440.785426183.27081.324771.46990.8415416.9743
1 INR0.01086990.009432150.01200910.01590920.0176520.01010610.203845

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 SEK1.50926 MVR
5 SEK7.54630 MVR
10 SEK15.09260 MVR
20 SEK30.18520 MVR
50 SEK75.46300 MVR
100 SEK150.92600 MVR
250 SEK377.31500 MVR
500 SEK754.63000 MVR
1000 SEK1509.26000 MVR
2000 SEK3018.52000 MVR
5000 SEK7546.30000 MVR
10000 SEK15092.60000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Swedish Krona
1 MVR0.66258 SEK
5 MVR3.31288 SEK
10 MVR6.62576 SEK
20 MVR13.25152 SEK
50 MVR33.12880 SEK
100 MVR66.25760 SEK
250 MVR165.64400 SEK
500 MVR331.28800 SEK
1000 MVR662.57600 SEK
2000 MVR1325.15200 SEK
5000 MVR3312.88000 SEK
10000 MVR6625.76000 SEK