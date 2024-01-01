50 Swedish kronor to Mongolian tugriks

Convert SEK to MNT at the real exchange rate

50 sek
17053.80 mnt

1.00000 SEK = 341.07600 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8677341.104891.98241.463611.624030.92973118.7532
1 GBP1.1524311.2732106.0031.68671.871571.0714521.6117
1 USD0.9051430.785423183.25711.324771.469970.8415416.9743
1 INR0.01087160.00943370.01201110.01591180.01765580.01010770.203878

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mongolian Tugrik
1 SEK341.07600 MNT
5 SEK1705.38000 MNT
10 SEK3410.76000 MNT
20 SEK6821.52000 MNT
50 SEK17053.80000 MNT
100 SEK34107.60000 MNT
250 SEK85269.00000 MNT
500 SEK170538.00000 MNT
1000 SEK341076.00000 MNT
2000 SEK682152.00000 MNT
5000 SEK1705380.00000 MNT
10000 SEK3410760.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Swedish Krona
1 MNT0.00293 SEK
5 MNT0.01466 SEK
10 MNT0.02932 SEK
20 MNT0.05864 SEK
50 MNT0.14660 SEK
100 MNT0.29319 SEK
250 MNT0.73297 SEK
500 MNT1.46595 SEK
1000 MNT2.93190 SEK
2000 MNT5.86380 SEK
5000 MNT14.65950 SEK
10000 MNT29.31900 SEK