20 Swedish kronor to Jersey pounds

Convert SEK to JEP at the real exchange rate

20 sek
1,56 jep

1.00000 SEK = 0.07792 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8677541.1048291.96181.463591.623890.92973518.7511
1 GBP1.152411.2732105.9771.686651.871381.0714321.6089
1 USD0.9051220.785423183.23691.324731.469820.84152316.9721
1 INR0.01087410.009435990.012013910.01591520.01765830.010110.203901

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Jersey pound
1 SEK0.07792 JEP
5 SEK0.38959 JEP
10 SEK0.77918 JEP
20 SEK1.55836 JEP
50 SEK3.89590 JEP
100 SEK7.79180 JEP
250 SEK19.47950 JEP
500 SEK38.95900 JEP
1000 SEK77.91800 JEP
2000 SEK155.83600 JEP
5000 SEK389.59000 JEP
10000 SEK779.18000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Swedish Krona
1 JEP12.83400 SEK
5 JEP64.17000 SEK
10 JEP128.34000 SEK
20 JEP256.68000 SEK
50 JEP641.70000 SEK
100 JEP1283.40000 SEK
250 JEP3208.50000 SEK
500 JEP6417.00000 SEK
1000 JEP12834.00000 SEK
2000 JEP25668.00000 SEK
5000 JEP64170.00000 SEK
10000 JEP128340.00000 SEK