100 Swedish kronor to Hong Kong dollars

Convert SEK to HKD at the real exchange rate

100 sek
77.46 hkd

1.00000 SEK = 0.77460 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:53
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8676561.1046991.96981.463371.624050.92962618.7502
1 GBP1.1525311.27319105.9981.686581.871771.0714221.6102
1 USD0.9052310.785429183.25391.324691.470140.84152616.9733
1 INR0.01087310.009434140.012011410.01591140.01765850.01010790.203874

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SEK0.77460 HKD
5 SEK3.87300 HKD
10 SEK7.74600 HKD
20 SEK15.49200 HKD
50 SEK38.73000 HKD
100 SEK77.46000 HKD
250 SEK193.65000 HKD
500 SEK387.30000 HKD
1000 SEK774.60000 HKD
2000 SEK1549.20000 HKD
5000 SEK3873.00000 HKD
10000 SEK7746.00000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Swedish Krona
100 HKD129.09900 SEK
200 HKD258.19800 SEK
300 HKD387.29700 SEK
500 HKD645.49500 SEK
1000 HKD1290.99000 SEK
2000 HKD2581.98000 SEK
2500 HKD3227.47500 SEK
3000 HKD3872.97000 SEK
4000 HKD5163.96000 SEK
5000 HKD6454.95000 SEK
10000 HKD12909.90000 SEK
20000 HKD25819.80000 SEK