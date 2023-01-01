10 Seychellois rupees to Singapore dollars

Convert SCR to SGD at the real exchange rate

10 scr
0.93 sgd

1.00000 SCR = 0.09264 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:26
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8670261.1038491.83331.461961.621270.92871518.7382
1 GBP1.1533711.27314105.9181.686181.869931.0711521.6122
1 USD0.9059250.785461183.19441.324431.468760.84134616.9755
1 INR0.01088930.009441260.0120210.01591970.01765450.0101130.204046

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Singapore Dollar
1 SCR0.09264 SGD
5 SCR0.46320 SGD
10 SCR0.92640 SGD
20 SCR1.85279 SGD
50 SCR4.63199 SGD
100 SCR9.26397 SGD
250 SCR23.15993 SGD
500 SCR46.31985 SGD
1000 SCR92.63970 SGD
2000 SCR185.27940 SGD
5000 SCR463.19850 SGD
10000 SCR926.39700 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 SGD10.79450 SCR
5 SGD53.97250 SCR
10 SGD107.94500 SCR
20 SGD215.89000 SCR
50 SGD539.72500 SCR
100 SGD1079.45000 SCR
250 SGD2698.62500 SCR
500 SGD5397.25000 SCR
1000 SGD10794.50000 SCR
2000 SGD21589.00000 SCR
5000 SGD53972.50000 SCR
10000 SGD107945.00000 SCR