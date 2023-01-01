5000 Seychellois rupees to Moroccan dirhams

Convert SCR to MAD at the real exchange rate

5000 scr
3490.37 mad

1.00000 SCR = 0.69807 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:04
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.83381.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9141.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.19411.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088920.009441590.012020110.01591820.01764550.01011370.204006

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 SCR0.69807 MAD
5 SCR3.49037 MAD
10 SCR6.98074 MAD
20 SCR13.96148 MAD
50 SCR34.90370 MAD
100 SCR69.80740 MAD
250 SCR174.51850 MAD
500 SCR349.03700 MAD
1000 SCR698.07400 MAD
2000 SCR1396.14800 MAD
5000 SCR3490.37000 MAD
10000 SCR6980.74000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Seychellois Rupee
1 MAD1.43251 SCR
5 MAD7.16255 SCR
10 MAD14.32510 SCR
20 MAD28.65020 SCR
50 MAD71.62550 SCR
100 MAD143.25100 SCR
250 MAD358.12750 SCR
500 MAD716.25500 SCR
1000 MAD1432.51000 SCR
2000 MAD2865.02000 SCR
5000 MAD7162.55000 SCR
10000 MAD14325.10000 SCR