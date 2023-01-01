1 Seychellois rupee to Japanese yen

Convert SCR to JPY at the real exchange rate

1 scr
10 jpy

1.00000 SCR = 9.96024 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:55
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Japanese Yen
1 SCR9.96024 JPY
5 SCR49.80120 JPY
10 SCR99.60240 JPY
20 SCR199.20480 JPY
50 SCR498.01200 JPY
100 SCR996.02400 JPY
250 SCR2490.06000 JPY
500 SCR4980.12000 JPY
1000 SCR9960.24000 JPY
2000 SCR19920.48000 JPY
5000 SCR49801.20000 JPY
10000 SCR99602.40000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Seychellois Rupee
100 JPY10.03990 SCR
1000 JPY100.39900 SCR
1500 JPY150.59850 SCR
2000 JPY200.79800 SCR
3000 JPY301.19700 SCR
5000 JPY501.99500 SCR
5400 JPY542.15460 SCR
10000 JPY1003.99000 SCR
15000 JPY1505.98500 SCR
20000 JPY2007.98000 SCR
25000 JPY2509.97500 SCR
30000 JPY3011.97000 SCR