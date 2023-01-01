10 Seychellois rupees to Brazilian reais

Convert SCR to BRL at the real exchange rate

10 scr
3.47 brl

1.00000 SCR = 0.34679 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8670751.103991.8351.462361.620520.92882318.7355
1 GBP1.153311.27313105.9131.686541.868951.0712121.6077
1 USD0.9058760.785463183.19141.324721.467990.84139916.9721
1 INR0.01088910.009441670.012020510.01592380.0176460.0101140.204013

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 SCR0.34679 BRL
5 SCR1.73395 BRL
10 SCR3.46790 BRL
20 SCR6.93580 BRL
50 SCR17.33950 BRL
100 SCR34.67900 BRL
250 SCR86.69750 BRL
500 SCR173.39500 BRL
1000 SCR346.79000 BRL
2000 SCR693.58000 BRL
5000 SCR1733.95000 BRL
10000 SCR3467.90000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Seychellois Rupee
1 BRL2.88359 SCR
5 BRL14.41795 SCR
10 BRL28.83590 SCR
20 BRL57.67180 SCR
50 BRL144.17950 SCR
100 BRL288.35900 SCR
250 BRL720.89750 SCR
500 BRL1441.79500 SCR
1000 BRL2883.59000 SCR
2000 BRL5767.18000 SCR
5000 BRL14417.95000 SCR
10000 BRL28835.90000 SCR