250 Seychellois rupees to Bulgarian levs

Convert SCR to BGN at the real exchange rate

250 scr
31.63 bgn

1.00000 SCR = 0.12651 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8670751.103991.8351.462361.620520.92882318.7355
1 GBP1.153311.27313105.9131.686541.868951.0712121.6077
1 USD0.9058760.785463183.19141.324721.467990.84139916.9721
1 INR0.01088910.009441670.012020510.01592380.0176460.0101140.204013

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 SCR0.12651 BGN
5 SCR0.63257 BGN
10 SCR1.26514 BGN
20 SCR2.53028 BGN
50 SCR6.32570 BGN
100 SCR12.65140 BGN
250 SCR31.62850 BGN
500 SCR63.25700 BGN
1000 SCR126.51400 BGN
2000 SCR253.02800 BGN
5000 SCR632.57000 BGN
10000 SCR1265.14000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Seychellois Rupee
1 BGN7.90423 SCR
5 BGN39.52115 SCR
10 BGN79.04230 SCR
20 BGN158.08460 SCR
50 BGN395.21150 SCR
100 BGN790.42300 SCR
250 BGN1976.05750 SCR
500 BGN3952.11500 SCR
1000 BGN7904.23000 SCR
2000 BGN15808.46000 SCR
5000 BGN39521.15000 SCR
10000 BGN79042.30000 SCR