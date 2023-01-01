amount-spellout.1000 Seychellois rupees to Australian dollars

Convert SCR to AUD at the real exchange rate

1.000 scr
104,81 aud

1.00000 SCR = 0.10481 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:13
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8670691.103991.8351.462371.620460.92882318.7355
1 GBP1.1533111.27314105.9141.686571.868891.0712221.6079
1 USD0.9058760.785457183.19141.324731.467940.84139916.9721
1 INR0.01088910.00944160.012020510.01592390.01764530.0101140.204013

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 SCR0.10481 AUD
5 SCR0.52403 AUD
10 SCR1.04806 AUD
20 SCR2.09612 AUD
50 SCR5.24030 AUD
100 SCR10.48060 AUD
250 SCR26.20150 AUD
500 SCR52.40300 AUD
1000 SCR104.80600 AUD
2000 SCR209.61200 AUD
5000 SCR524.03000 AUD
10000 SCR1048.06000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 AUD9.54147 SCR
5 AUD47.70735 SCR
10 AUD95.41470 SCR
20 AUD190.82940 SCR
50 AUD477.07350 SCR
100 AUD954.14700 SCR
250 AUD2385.36750 SCR
500 AUD4770.73500 SCR
1000 AUD9541.47000 SCR
2000 AUD19082.94000 SCR
5000 AUD47707.35000 SCR
10000 AUD95414.70000 SCR