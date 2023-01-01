5000 Solomon Islands dollars to Samoan talas

Convert SBD to WST at the real exchange rate

5000 sbd
1641.39 wst

1.00000 SBD = 0.32828 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867081.1039491.83831.462291.620020.92896418.7362
1 GBP1.153311.27317105.9171.686451.868371.0713721.6084
1 USD0.9058480.785443183.19141.324611.467490.841516.9721
1 INR0.01088870.009441370.012020510.01592240.017640.01011520.204013

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 SBD0.32828 WST
5 SBD1.64139 WST
10 SBD3.28278 WST
20 SBD6.56556 WST
50 SBD16.41390 WST
100 SBD32.82780 WST
250 SBD82.06950 WST
500 SBD164.13900 WST
1000 SBD328.27800 WST
2000 SBD656.55600 WST
5000 SBD1641.39000 WST
10000 SBD3282.78000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 WST3.04620 SBD
5 WST15.23100 SBD
10 WST30.46200 SBD
20 WST60.92400 SBD
50 WST152.31000 SBD
100 WST304.62000 SBD
250 WST761.55000 SBD
500 WST1523.10000 SBD
1000 WST3046.20000 SBD
2000 WST6092.40000 SBD
5000 WST15231.00000 SBD
10000 WST30462.00000 SBD