1.00000 SBD = 3.61127 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8668721.1036791.81591.461931.621150.92874118.7301
1 GBP1.1535711.27317105.9171.686451.870121.0713721.6066
1 USD0.9060650.785443183.19141.324611.468870.841516.9707
1 INR0.01089140.009441370.012020510.01592240.01765650.01011520.203996

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 SBD3.61127 TRY
5 SBD18.05635 TRY
10 SBD36.11270 TRY
20 SBD72.22540 TRY
50 SBD180.56350 TRY
100 SBD361.12700 TRY
250 SBD902.81750 TRY
500 SBD1805.63500 TRY
1000 SBD3611.27000 TRY
2000 SBD7222.54000 TRY
5000 SBD18056.35000 TRY
10000 SBD36112.70000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 TRY0.27691 SBD
5 TRY1.38456 SBD
10 TRY2.76911 SBD
20 TRY5.53822 SBD
50 TRY13.84555 SBD
100 TRY27.69110 SBD
250 TRY69.22775 SBD
500 TRY138.45550 SBD
1000 TRY276.91100 SBD
2000 TRY553.82200 SBD
5000 TRY1384.55500 SBD
10000 TRY2769.11000 SBD