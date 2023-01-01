5 Solomon Islands dollars to Polish zloty

Convert SBD to PLN at the real exchange rate

5 sbd
2,41 pln

1.00000 SBD = 0.48142 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669511.1037391.82081.462141.62050.92882618.7361
1 GBP1.1534711.27312105.9131.686541.86921.0713721.6116
1 USD0.906020.785475183.19141.324731.46820.84153516.9753
1 INR0.01089080.009441740.012020510.01592390.01764850.01011560.204051

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 SBD0.48142 PLN
5 SBD2.40708 PLN
10 SBD4.81417 PLN
20 SBD9.62834 PLN
50 SBD24.07085 PLN
100 SBD48.14170 PLN
250 SBD120.35425 PLN
500 SBD240.70850 PLN
1000 SBD481.41700 PLN
2000 SBD962.83400 PLN
5000 SBD2407.08500 PLN
10000 SBD4814.17000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 PLN2.07720 SBD
5 PLN10.38600 SBD
10 PLN20.77200 SBD
20 PLN41.54400 SBD
50 PLN103.86000 SBD
100 PLN207.72000 SBD
250 PLN519.30000 SBD
500 PLN1038.60000 SBD
1000 PLN2077.20000 SBD
2000 PLN4154.40000 SBD
5000 PLN10386.00000 SBD
10000 PLN20772.00000 SBD