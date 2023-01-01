5 Solomon Islands dollars to Icelandic krónas

Convert SBD to ISK at the real exchange rate

5 sbd
83.08 isk

1.00000 SBD = 16.61690 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8670011.1037991.82581.46231.620380.92887918.7336
1 GBP1.153411.27311105.9121.686621.868941.0713721.6074
1 USD0.9059690.785475183.19141.32481.468010.84153516.9721
1 INR0.01089020.009441820.012020510.01592470.01764620.01011560.204013

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 SBD16.61690 ISK
5 SBD83.08450 ISK
10 SBD166.16900 ISK
20 SBD332.33800 ISK
50 SBD830.84500 ISK
100 SBD1661.69000 ISK
250 SBD4154.22500 ISK
500 SBD8308.45000 ISK
1000 SBD16616.90000 ISK
2000 SBD33233.80000 ISK
5000 SBD83084.50000 ISK
10000 SBD166169.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 ISK0.06018 SBD
5 ISK0.30090 SBD
10 ISK0.60180 SBD
20 ISK1.20359 SBD
50 ISK3.00899 SBD
100 ISK6.01797 SBD
250 ISK15.04493 SBD
500 ISK30.08985 SBD
1000 ISK60.17970 SBD
2000 ISK120.35940 SBD
5000 ISK300.89850 SBD
10000 ISK601.79700 SBD