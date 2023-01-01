50 Saudi riyals to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert SAR to UAH at the real exchange rate

50 sar
502,01 uah

1.00000 SAR = 10.04010 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.83081.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9111.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.19141.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088960.009441890.012020510.01591870.0176460.0101140.204013

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SAR10.04010 UAH
5 SAR50.20050 UAH
10 SAR100.40100 UAH
20 SAR200.80200 UAH
50 SAR502.00500 UAH
100 SAR1004.01000 UAH
250 SAR2510.02500 UAH
500 SAR5020.05000 UAH
1000 SAR10040.10000 UAH
2000 SAR20080.20000 UAH
5000 SAR50200.50000 UAH
10000 SAR100401.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Saudi Riyal
1 UAH0.09960 SAR
5 UAH0.49800 SAR
10 UAH0.99600 SAR
20 UAH1.99201 SAR
50 UAH4.98001 SAR
100 UAH9.96003 SAR
250 UAH24.90008 SAR
500 UAH49.80015 SAR
1000 UAH99.60030 SAR
2000 UAH199.20060 SAR
5000 UAH498.00150 SAR
10000 UAH996.00300 SAR