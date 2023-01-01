5000 Saudi riyals to Tunisian dinars

Convert SAR to TND at the real exchange rate

5.000 sar
4.095,190 tnd

1.00000 SAR = 0.81904 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.83081.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9111.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.19141.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088960.009441890.012020510.01591870.0176460.0101140.204013

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Tunisian Dinar
1 SAR0.81904 TND
5 SAR4.09519 TND
10 SAR8.19038 TND
20 SAR16.38076 TND
50 SAR40.95190 TND
100 SAR81.90380 TND
250 SAR204.75950 TND
500 SAR409.51900 TND
1000 SAR819.03800 TND
2000 SAR1638.07600 TND
5000 SAR4095.19000 TND
10000 SAR8190.38000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 TND1.22095 SAR
5 TND6.10475 SAR
10 TND12.20950 SAR
20 TND24.41900 SAR
50 TND61.04750 SAR
100 TND122.09500 SAR
250 TND305.23750 SAR
500 TND610.47500 SAR
1000 TND1220.95000 SAR
2000 TND2441.90000 SAR
5000 TND6104.75000 SAR
10000 TND12209.50000 SAR