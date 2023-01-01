amount-spellout.1000 Saudi riyals to Thai bahts

Convert SAR to THB at the real exchange rate

1000 sar
9104.12 thb

1.00000 SAR = 9.10412 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.83081.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9111.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.19141.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088960.009441890.012020510.01591870.0176460.0101140.204013

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Thai Baht
1 SAR9.10412 THB
5 SAR45.52060 THB
10 SAR91.04120 THB
20 SAR182.08240 THB
50 SAR455.20600 THB
100 SAR910.41200 THB
250 SAR2276.03000 THB
500 SAR4552.06000 THB
1000 SAR9104.12000 THB
2000 SAR18208.24000 THB
5000 SAR45520.60000 THB
10000 SAR91041.20000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Saudi Riyal
1 THB0.10984 SAR
5 THB0.54920 SAR
10 THB1.09840 SAR
20 THB2.19680 SAR
50 THB5.49200 SAR
100 THB10.98400 SAR
250 THB27.46000 SAR
500 THB54.92000 SAR
1000 THB109.84000 SAR
2000 THB219.68000 SAR
5000 THB549.20000 SAR
10000 THB1098.40000 SAR